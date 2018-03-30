Canaccord Genuity Increases QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Price Target to $50.00

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on QADA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of QAD from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 73,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,536. QAD has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in QAD during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in QAD during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in QAD by 10.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in QAD by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc (QAD) is a provider of vertically oriented enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies across the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology and industrial products industries. QAD Enterprise Applications enables measurement and control of business processes and supports operational requirements, including financials, manufacturing, demand and supply chain planning, customer management, business intelligence and business process management.

