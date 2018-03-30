Qiwi PLC (QIWI) Receives $20.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Qiwi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Qiwi by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Qiwi by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Qiwi by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Qiwi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIWI stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 75,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,173. Qiwi has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $849.55, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 2.88.

Qiwi Company Profile

QIWI plc is a provider of payment services in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Company’s network enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. The Company operates in target markets and customer segments. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had deployed over 17.2 million virtual wallets, over 162,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants to accept over Russian rubles 70 billion cash and electronic payments monthly.

