QLINK (QLC) Market Capitalization Tops $36.65 Million

QLINK (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One QLINK token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002155 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Tidebit and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, QLINK has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. QLINK has a total market cap of $36.65 million and approximately $22.06 million worth of QLINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002766 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00746738 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00016311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014114 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00151448 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00033398 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

QLINK Profile

QLINK’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLINK’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLINK’s official website is qlink.mobi. The Reddit community for QLINK is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLINK’s official message board is medium.com/@Qlink. QLINK’s official Twitter account is @QlinkMobi.

Buying and Selling QLINK

QLINK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin and Tidebit. It is not presently possible to purchase QLINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLINK must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

