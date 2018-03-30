Qorvo (QRVO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Qorvo is a leading provider of core technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions for mobile, infrastructure and aerospace/defense applications. The company benefited from increasing dollar content across power amplifiers, switches, tuners and Wi-Fi in flagship smartphones from Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and others. Shares of the company have ouperformed the industry in the past one year. However, delayed product cycle at its largest customer is cited to be one of the multiple reasons that are likely to hurt MP revenues in the current quarter. Further, Qorvo operates in a competitive landscape that is becoming more complex with low barriers to entry.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QRVO. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.16.

Qorvo stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.45. 1,542,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,700. Qorvo has a one year low of $62.68 and a one year high of $86.84. The firm has a market cap of $8,669.87, a PE ratio of 352.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.09. Qorvo had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $473,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Dileo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $209,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,869.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,675. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,601,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,880,000 after purchasing an additional 120,708 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,657,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,228,000 after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,869,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,089,000 after purchasing an additional 924,017 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth $118,506,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,101,000 after purchasing an additional 51,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

