Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,812 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLGX. Invictus RG lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 2,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Corelogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corelogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in Corelogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 414,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,403. The company has a market cap of $3,659.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Corelogic Inc has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLGX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Compass Point began coverage on Corelogic in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Corelogic in a report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Corelogic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on Corelogic and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

In other Corelogic news, insider Barry M. Sando sold 1,383 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $63,618.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/qs-investors-llc-sells-29812-shares-of-corelogic-inc-clgx-updated.html.

Corelogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc is a provider of property information, analytics and data-enabled services. The Company provides detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, property risk and replacement cost, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. Its segments include Property Intelligence (PI), Risk Management and Work Flow (RMW), and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.