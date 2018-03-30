Insider Selling: Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) VP Sells 6,777 Shares of Stock

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) VP Kelly A. Vanderboom sold 6,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $182,979.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

QUAD stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 193,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Quad/Graphics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 469,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 137,680 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) VP Sells 6,777 Shares of Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/quad-graphics-inc-quad-vp-kelly-a-vanderboom-sells-6777-shares-updated.html.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc is a marketing services provider. The Company’s segments are United States Print and Related Services, International and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment consists of the Company’s United States printing operations. The United States Print and Related Services segment includes retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products, and global paper procurement.

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.