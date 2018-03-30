Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $7.62 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,977 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 47.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $37,519.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $497,652.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 43,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $2,810,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,682 shares of company stock worth $6,116,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.42 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.05.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.41. 8,480,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,333,021. The firm has a market cap of $80,975.86, a PE ratio of -19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is -80.28%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

