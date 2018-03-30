QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on QCOM. Vetr lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.52 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nomura raised shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $55.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,482,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,333,021. The company has a market cap of $80,975.86, a P/E ratio of -19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.28%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $78,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 43,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $2,810,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,682 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,080. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 148,180 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 46,306 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,559 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 46,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 266,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after buying an additional 21,174 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

