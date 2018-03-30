Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Stake Lowered by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SSI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

NYSE:PWR opened at $34.35 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $5,207.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

