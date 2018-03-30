Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. UBS started coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Vining Sparks raised shares of First Horizon National to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

First Horizon National stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,451. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,085.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. First Horizon National’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

First Horizon National declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael E. Kisber sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,378,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Kisber sold 44,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $903,528.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,156,207 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

