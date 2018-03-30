Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) Shares Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2,031.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 55,076 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 45,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 31.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,167 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,143,000 after purchasing an additional 23,679 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $123.80. The stock had a trading volume of 68,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,479. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $97.60 and a twelve month high of $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 17.17 and a quick ratio of 17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $884.58, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.09 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/quantitative-investment-management-llc-purchases-1600-shares-of-virtus-investment-partners-inc-vrts-updated.html.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc (Virtus) is a provider of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. The Company provides its products in various forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange traded funds, variable insurance funds, undertakings for collective investments in transferable securities (UCITS) and separately managed accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.