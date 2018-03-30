Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Covanta by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Covanta by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 228,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Covanta by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,124,000 after acquiring an additional 498,296 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its position in shares of Covanta by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 33,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Covanta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 114,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covanta stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 694,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,879.74, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.71. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.71 million. Covanta had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.56%.

In other Covanta news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $44,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

CVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on Covanta in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

