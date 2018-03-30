Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $665,000 in MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDXG. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,543,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 1,647.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,405,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,048 shares during the period. Senzar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,159,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 493,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 442,744 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 633,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 360,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDXG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $18.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MiMedx Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

MiMedx Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

