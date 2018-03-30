Quantitative Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651,700 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Glu Mobile worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLUU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 4,428.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 238,327 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 371.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 696,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 548,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 120,550 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 898,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 86,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $994,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLUU stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. 1,789,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $516.13, a P/E ratio of -5.24, a PEG ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 41.28% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.51 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLUU. ValuEngine raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush set a $5.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.01.

In other Glu Mobile news, VP Gordon S. Lee sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $27,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes and markets a portfolio of mobile games. The Company develops and publishes a portfolio of mobile games designed to appeal to a cross section of the users of smartphones and tablet devices. Its portfolio of mobile games is spread across various genres, including Fashion and Celebrity, Food, Sports and Action, Social Networking and Home.

