Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,231,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,587,000 after acquiring an additional 310,945 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 45,171 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $1,074,000. Investment Centers of America Inc. grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 122,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.34. 653,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,811. The company has a market cap of $4,156.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $32.68.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $535.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.18 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 306 hotels with 46,583 rooms or suites, and 198 travel centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in 45 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

