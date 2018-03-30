Quantum Price Down 31.5% This Week (CRYPTO:QAU)

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and $26,947.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0921 or 0.00001363 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta, Livecoin and Gatehub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00739037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00146903 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032730 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 240,395,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,487,507 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is www.quantumproject.org. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum project aims to bring institutional grade liquidity to the cryptocurrency and digital asset markets, which is currently one of the main impediments to large scale adoption. Quantum will do this by deploying liquidity pools which will provide funds for margin trading to exchanges, connecting various markets by arbitraging price differences and making markets using price neutral algorithmic trading. Any income generated from the liquidity pool will be used to buy back Quantum tokens on the market at the best possible price and destroy them publically, making the QAU token a deflationary currency. “

Buying and Selling Quantum

Quantum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, EtherDelta and Gatehub. It is not currently possible to purchase Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

