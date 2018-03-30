Quantum (QAU) Tops One Day Volume of $27,659.00

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00001352 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, Gatehub, HitBTC and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $27,659.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002740 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00738801 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014939 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00146617 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032322 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum launched on May 30th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 240,395,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,487,507 tokens. Quantum’s official website is www.quantumproject.org. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum project aims to bring institutional grade liquidity to the cryptocurrency and digital asset markets, which is currently one of the main impediments to large scale adoption. Quantum will do this by deploying liquidity pools which will provide funds for margin trading to exchanges, connecting various markets by arbitraging price differences and making markets using price neutral algorithmic trading. Any income generated from the liquidity pool will be used to buy back Quantum tokens on the market at the best possible price and destroy them publically, making the QAU token a deflationary currency. “

Quantum Token Trading

Quantum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta and Gatehub. It is not possible to purchase Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

