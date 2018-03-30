Qube Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week (QUBE)

Qube (CURRENCY:QUBE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Qube has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Qube has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $311,621.00 worth of Qube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qube token can now be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bit-Z and OTCBTC.

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002739 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00736417 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014876 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00146987 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032001 BTC.

Qube Token Profile

Qube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Qube is www.qube.vip.

Qube Token Trading

Qube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OTCBTC and Bit-Z. It is not possible to buy Qube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qube must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qube using one of the exchanges listed above.

