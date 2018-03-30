ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

QD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qudian from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Qudian in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Qudian from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Qudian alerts:

Qudian stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Qudian has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Qudian (QD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/qudian-qd-raised-to-strong-buy-at-valuengine.html.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides cash credit products, which provide funds in digital form, and merchandise credit products. The Company operates through an online platform and all the transaction are facilitated through mobile devices. Borrowers can apply for credit on their mobile phones and receive approval within a few seconds.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.