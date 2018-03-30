Qumu (QUMU) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.13

News headlines about Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Qumu earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.6194949430841 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QUMU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qumu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.86. Qumu has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation (Qumu) is an enterprise video content management software company. The Company is engaged in providing tools businesses need to create, manage, secure, deliver and measure their videos. The Company operates through the enterprise video content management software business segment. Its video content management software solutions allow organizations to create, capture, organize and deliver content across the extended enterprise to a range of end points, including mobile devices and thick or thin clients.

