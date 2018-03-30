Qvolta Trading Down 27.7% Over Last Week (QVT)

Qvolta (CURRENCY:QVT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Qvolta token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003870 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and OKEx. Qvolta has a market cap of $1.82 million and $2,390.00 worth of Qvolta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qvolta has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qvolta alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00739895 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014801 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00151193 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033528 BTC.

Qvolta Token Profile

Qvolta launched on September 29th, 2017. Qvolta’s total supply is 10,096,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,940,163 tokens. The official message board for Qvolta is medium.com/@Qvolta. Qvolta’s official website is qvolta.com. The Reddit community for Qvolta is /r/qvoltaexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qvolta’s official Twitter account is @Qvolta_platform.

Qvolta Token Trading

Qvolta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Qvolta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qvolta must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qvolta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Qvolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qvolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.