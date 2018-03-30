RaiBlocks Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.48 Billion (XRB)

RaiBlocks (CURRENCY:XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One RaiBlocks coin can now be purchased for about $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, BitGrail, BitFlip and Bit-Z. RaiBlocks has a total market cap of $2.48 billion and $47.28 million worth of RaiBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RaiBlocks has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.04 or 0.05640050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $683.07 or 0.10217800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.87 or 0.01718370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.25 or 0.02501860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00211029 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00650755 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00074869 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.82 or 0.02764680 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000518 BTC.

RaiBlocks Profile

XRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. RaiBlocks’ total supply is 133,248,289 coins. The Reddit community for RaiBlocks is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RaiBlocks’ official website is raiblocks.net. RaiBlocks’ official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. RaiBlocks’ official message board is forum.raiblocks.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “RaiBlocks is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiters circuits. This gives RaiBlocks an established and well researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the RaiBlocks system, each account in the system has a block chain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

RaiBlocks Coin Trading

RaiBlocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, CoinFalcon, Bit-Z, BitGrail, Kucoin, BitFlip and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to buy RaiBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RaiBlocks must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RaiBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

