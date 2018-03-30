RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.17

Media coverage about RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RAIT Financial Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.3666455551091 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of RAIT Financial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $1.00 target price on shares of RAIT Financial Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. RAIT Financial Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

RAS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.16. 3,569,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,734. RAIT Financial Trust has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 16.83, a current ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

RAIT Financial Trust Company Profile

RAIT Financial Trust (RAIT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on providing commercial real estate (CRE) financing throughout the United States. The core of its business is a full service CRE lending platform focused on first lien loans. It offers customized lending solutions to meet borrower needs and internal credit goals.

