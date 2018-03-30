Ralph Lauren (RL) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RL. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.33 to $66.06 in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray set a $109.00 target price on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.17.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.80. 668,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,379. The company has a market cap of $9,088.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.07. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $119.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Licensing. Wholesale business consists of sales made to department stores and specialty stores around the world.

