Rawcoin (XRC) Price Reaches $0.0245 on Top Exchanges

Rawcoin (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Rawcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rawcoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Rawcoin has a total market cap of $17,288.00 and $688.00 worth of Rawcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002746 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00734962 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014603 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00150715 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033487 BTC.

Rawcoin (XRC) is a coin. Rawcoin’s total supply is 704,882 coins. The official message board for Rawcoin is forum.rawcoin.co. Rawcoin’s official Twitter account is @xrc_rawcoin. Rawcoin’s official website is rawcoin.co.

Rawcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Rawcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rawcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rawcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

