Raymond James & Associates Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6,087.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.59.

Nasdaq stock opened at $86.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $13,906.06, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Nasdaq declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Charlene T. Begley sold 4,017 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $326,863.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 6,451 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $520,918.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,442,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.

