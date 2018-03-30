Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,219 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Vermilion Energy worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,496,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,504 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,609,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,614 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 897,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 96,841 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 843,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,396 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,252,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3,839.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.23 million. research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 544.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VET. Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/raymond-james-associates-sells-3219-shares-of-vermilion-energy-inc-vet.html.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc produces oil and gas, and focuses on the acquisition, development and optimization of producing properties in North America, the Europe and Australia. Its segments include Canada, which includes production and assets focused in West Pembina near Drayton Valley, Alberta and Northgate in southeast Saskatchewan; France, which produces oil in France; Netherlands, which produces onshore gas and interests include over 24 onshore licenses and two offshore licenses; Germany, which holds interest in a four partner consortium; Ireland, which includes a non-operating interest in the offshore Corrib gas field located approximately 83 kilometers off the northwest coast of Ireland; Australia, which holds an operated working interest in the Wandoo field located approximately 80 kilometers offshore on the northwest shelf of Australia; the United States, which has interests in approximately 97,200 net acres of land in the Powder River Basin of northeastern Wyoming, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.