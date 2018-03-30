Raymond James Financial Begins Coverage on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STWD. ValuEngine raised Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wood & Company started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,543.92, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.60 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 45.55%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 127.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 17.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 245,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates through three business segments: Real estate lending (the Lending Segment), which engages primarily in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments; Real estate investing and servicing (the Investing and Servicing Segment), which includes a servicing business in the United States that manages and works out problem assets; an investment business that selectively acquires and manages unrated, investment grade and non-investment grade rated CMBS, and a mortgage loan business, and Real estate property (the Property Segment), which engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties.

