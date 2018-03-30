Raymond James Financial (RJF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.86.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

NYSE:RJF opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,763.16, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.61. Raymond James Financial has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $99.26.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 9.00%. Raymond James Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James Financial news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $708,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,400.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer C. Ackart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,080. 10.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,828 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Raymond James Financial (RJF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/raymond-james-financial-rjf-stock-rating-lowered-by-valuengine.html.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.