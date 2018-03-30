Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Claymore/Clear Global Timber Index (NYSEARCA:CUT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Claymore/Clear Global Timber Index as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Claymore/Clear Global Timber Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CUT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 38,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,834. Claymore/Clear Global Timber Index has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Claymore/Clear Global Timber Index (NYSEARCA:CUT)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-purchases-shares-of-6690-claymore-clear-global-timber-index-cut-updated.html.

Claymore/Clear Global Timber Index Company Profile

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

