Rayonier (RYN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rayonier earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3775160904078 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE RYN opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,547.64, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.68. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.73 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier Inc is a timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. The Company operates through five segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other activities, such as recreational leases, within each respective geography.

