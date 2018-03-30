Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $903,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Raytheon by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 24,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $1,408,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other Raytheon news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $120,789.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,391.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy sold 44,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.90, for a total value of $9,667,570.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 138,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,867,390.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,369 shares of company stock valued at $18,560,535 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

RTN stock traded up $4.76 on Friday, reaching $215.82. 2,154,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,646. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $149.70 and a twelve month high of $222.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $60,892.07, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Raytheon had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.8675 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/raytheon-rtn-holdings-reduced-by-rehmann-capital-advisory-group-updated.html.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.