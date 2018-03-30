Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $376,000 Position in Raytheon (RTN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in Raytheon during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In related news, VP Michael J. Wood sold 1,974 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $410,730.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,358.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $120,789.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,273 shares in the company, valued at $422,391.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,369 shares of company stock valued at $18,560,535. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTN shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $231.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.06.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $215.82 on Friday. Raytheon has a one year low of $149.70 and a one year high of $222.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60,892.07, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Raytheon had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $376,000 Position in Raytheon (RTN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/raytheon-rtn-stake-lessened-by-compagnie-lombard-odier-scma-updated.html.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.