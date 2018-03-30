Raytheon (RTN) VP Frank R. Jimenez Sells 1,494 Shares

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $320,149.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,720.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded up $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.82. 2,154,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,646. The company has a market cap of $62,265.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $149.70 and a 52 week high of $222.82.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 890,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,149,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 59,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Raytheon in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Raytheon from $231.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.06.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

