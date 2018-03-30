James J. Cotter, Jr. Sells 15,000 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,404.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RDI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $385.90, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Reading International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. equities analysts predict that Reading International, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDI. Zacks Investment Research raised Reading International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Gabelli began coverage on Reading International in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Reading International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Reading International from $26.50 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 771.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Reading International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Reading International in the third quarter worth $204,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc (RDI) is engaged in the development, ownership and operation of multiplex cinemas in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, and the development, ownership and operation of retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia and New Zealand. RDI operates through two segments: cinema exhibition and real estate.

