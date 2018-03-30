Realogy (RLGY) vs. Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Financial Contrast

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Realogy has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Realogy and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realogy 7.05% 8.74% 2.92% Hudson Pacific Properties 10.14% 1.81% 1.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Realogy and Hudson Pacific Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realogy 2 2 5 0 2.33 Hudson Pacific Properties 0 3 5 0 2.63

Realogy currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.97%. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus price target of $36.88, suggesting a potential upside of 13.36%. Given Realogy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Realogy is more favorable than Hudson Pacific Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Realogy and Hudson Pacific Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realogy $6.11 billion 0.58 $431.00 million N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties $728.14 million 7.00 $67.96 million N/A N/A

Realogy has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Pacific Properties.

Dividends

Realogy pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hudson Pacific Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hudson Pacific Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hudson Pacific Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Realogy beats Hudson Pacific Properties on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services. The Company’s operating platform is supported by the Company’s portfolio of industry franchise brokerage brands, including Century 21 , Coldwell Banker , Coldwell Banker Commercial , ERA , Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and the Company also owns and operates the Corcoran Group and CitiHabitats brands. On August 14, 2014, Realogy Holdings Corp, through its Realogy Group LLC wholly owned subsidiary, acquired ZipRealty Inc (ZipRealty).

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: office properties, and media and entertainment properties. The Company is focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating office and media and entertainment properties in submarkets throughout Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio included office properties consisting of an aggregate of approximately 14.1 million square feet, and media and entertainment properties consisting of approximately 0.9 million square feet of sound-stage, office and supporting production facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company also owned undeveloped density rights for approximately 2.5 million square feet of future office and residential space. The Company’s in-service office properties include stabilized office properties and lease-up office properties.

