RealPage Inc (RP) Chairman Stephen T. Winn Sells 290,720 Shares of Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 290,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $14,943,008.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,392,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,976,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.50. 640,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,246.09, a PE ratio of 94.63 and a beta of 1.04. RealPage Inc has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $54.95.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $188.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.46 million. RealPage had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 8.97%. research analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RP shares. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on RealPage from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price target on RealPage from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RealPage in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 278,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,512 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 1,316.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 257,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc is a provider of technology to the real estate industry, helping owners, managers and investors. The Company’s property management solutions are referred to as Enterprise Resource Planning systems. Its on demand platform provides a single point of access and a repository of real-time lease transaction data, including prospect, renter and property data.

