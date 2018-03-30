RealPage Inc (RP) Major Shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. Sells 174,432 Shares of Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 174,432 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $8,965,804.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,833,247 shares in the company, valued at $865,228,895.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Seren Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 27,304 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $1,438,374.72.

On Monday, March 12th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 27,117 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,447,234.29.

On Thursday, March 8th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 126,405 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $6,699,465.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 57,358 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $3,000,396.98.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 312,682 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $16,534,624.16.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 34,052 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $1,538,809.88.

On Friday, January 5th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 121,180 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $5,516,113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,807. The company has a market capitalization of $4,246.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. RealPage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $188.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.46 million. RealPage had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 8.97%. analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RealPage by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,391,000 after buying an additional 89,642 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in RealPage by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,194,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,455,000 after buying an additional 195,891 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in RealPage by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,936,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,805,000 after buying an additional 187,399 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in RealPage by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,258,000 after buying an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,482,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RealPage in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised RealPage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded RealPage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on RealPage to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc is a provider of technology to the real estate industry, helping owners, managers and investors. The Company’s property management solutions are referred to as Enterprise Resource Planning systems. Its on demand platform provides a single point of access and a repository of real-time lease transaction data, including prospect, renter and property data.

