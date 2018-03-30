Realty Income (O) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised Realty Income from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Realty Income to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,303.23, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.22. Realty Income has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 26.22%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Realty Income news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $114,687.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,387.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/realty-income-o-rating-increased-to-buy-at-da-davidson.html.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.