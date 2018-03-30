Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Express (AXP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of American Express (NYSE: AXP) recently:

3/27/2018 – American Express is now covered by analysts at UBS. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2018 – American Express was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2018 – American Express had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/16/2018 – American Express had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2018 – American Express was given a new $109.00 price target on by analysts at Sandler O’Neill. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2018 – American Express was given a new $117.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – American Express had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens.

3/6/2018 – American Express was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of American Express have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company continues to witness strong loan growth and credit metrics, plus lower operating costs. A solid market position, strength in card business and significant opportunities from the secular shift toward electronic payments are growth drivers. Strategic initiatives focusing on the platinum card portfolio and the OptBlue program will drive business volume. American Express’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6% and was up 74% year-over-year, backed by higher billed business, greater Card Member spending and higher cards in force. However, an increase in provision for losses, high rewards expense and cost of card member services are some of the headwinds.”

2/20/2018 – American Express was given a new $117.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2018 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Instinet from $91.72 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2018 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2018 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $109.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,940,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,133. The stock has a market cap of $79,326.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 52 week low of $75.51 and a 52 week high of $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The payment services company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. analysts predict that American Express will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Express’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

In other American Express news, insider James Peter Bush sold 12,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $1,271,866.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 137,731 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

