Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) in the last few weeks:

3/30/2018 – Arch Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2018 – Arch Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/22/2018 – Arch Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/14/2018 – Arch Capital Group was given a new $96.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Arch Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/1/2018 – Arch Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/12/2018 – Arch Capital Group was given a new $96.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $85.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,728.04, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Arch Capital Group Ltd alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 11.21%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Constantine Iordanou bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $166,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 6,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $504,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 388,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 778,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,731,000 after buying an additional 38,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.