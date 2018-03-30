Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AT&T (T)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AT&T (NYSE: T):

3/28/2018 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.90.

3/23/2018 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $39.68 price target on the stock.

3/23/2018 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2018 – AT&T was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of AT&T have risen 2.9% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 0.5% loss. Further, we appreciate AT&T's net gain of 4.1 million total wireless subscribers, with 2.7 million in the United States (driven by connected devices, postpaid phones and prepaid) and 1.3 million in Mexico, in fourth-quarter 2017. Despite cord-cutting, AT&T gained 368,000 DIRECTV NOW connections. We are also optimistic about AT&T’s wireless growth prospects from the launch of standards-based mobile 5G services and the FirstNet project. However, AT&T continues to struggle in the competitive U.S. wireless market. Other challenges like loss in access lines and union issues continue to hurt the stock. Regulatory hurdles for the pending AT&T-Time Warner deal have also become a major issue.”

3/13/2018 – AT&T is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2018 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of AT&T have risen 0.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 2.9% loss. Further, AT&T posted strong fourth-quarter 2017 financial results, with the top and the bottom lines beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company gained a net of 4.1 million total wireless subscribers, with 2.7 million in the United States (driven by connected devices, postpaid phones and prepaid) and 1.3 million in Mexico. Despite cord-cutting, AT&T gained 368,000 DIRECTV NOW connections. We are also optimistic about AT&T’s wireless growth prospects from the launch of standards-based mobile 5G services and the FirstNet project. However, AT&T continues to struggle in the competitive U.S. wireless market. Other challenges like loss in access lines and union issues continue to hurt the stock. Regulatory hurdles for the pending AT&T-Time Warner deal have also become a major issue.”

2/13/2018 – AT&T was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.01 price target on the stock.

2/8/2018 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $40.62 price target on the stock.

2/7/2018 – AT&T had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $36.83 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

2/2/2018 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2018 – AT&T was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2018 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2018 – AT&T was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218,302.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.21 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other AT&T news, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $90,457.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,059.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Donovan bought 27,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $998,932.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of T. New Capital Management LP grew its position in AT&T by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

