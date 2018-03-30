Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Regenxbio (RGNX)

Regenxbio (NASDAQ: RGNX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2018 – Regenxbio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

3/14/2018 – Regenxbio had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Regenxbio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2018 – Regenxbio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/8/2018 – Regenxbio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2018 – Regenxbio is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2018 – Regenxbio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2018 – Regenxbio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $29.85 on Friday. Regenxbio Inc has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $909.44, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of -1.21.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 36.48% and a negative net margin of 704.02%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $265,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $150,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,200 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regenxbio by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in Regenxbio by 7.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 52,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in Regenxbio by 17.7% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Regenxbio by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regenxbio by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s gene therapy product candidates are designed to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. The Company develops products candidates across the therapeutic areas of metabolic, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases.

