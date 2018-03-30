Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Element Financial (EFN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Element Financial (TSE: EFN):

3/16/2018 – Element Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$4.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Element Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$6.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Element Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$11.00 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Element Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Element Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Element Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$8.50 to C$6.00.

3/16/2018 – Element Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$9.50 to C$6.00.

3/7/2018 – Element Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from C$11.00 to C$6.00.

2/6/2018 – Element Financial was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$10.50.

2/6/2018 – Element Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Element Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$13.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Element Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Element Financial was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$12.00.

2/6/2018 – Element Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$7.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Element Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

Shares of Element Financial stock traded up C$0.14 on Friday, reaching C$4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,094. Element Financial Corp has a 52-week low of C$3.21 and a 52-week high of C$12.47.

Element Financial (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$229.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.00 million.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in North America. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

