Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,900 ($95.33) to GBX 7,500 ($103.62) in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investec restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($88.42) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($124.34) to GBX 8,500 ($117.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,250 ($113.98) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 ($96.71) to GBX 6,400 ($88.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,190.87 ($99.35).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up GBX 37 ($0.51) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,034 ($83.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,999,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,562 ($76.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,110.43 ($112.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $39,940.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,194.18.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA and DvM. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

