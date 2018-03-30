ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $115.17 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.14 or 0.04551510 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053798 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022599 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032089 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00565359 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00081318 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054017 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034408 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00193725 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,805,259,823 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ReddCoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin inludes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Coinhouse, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to buy ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReddCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.