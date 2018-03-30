Redknee Solutions (RKN) Given New C$1.05 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Redknee Solutions (TSE:RKN) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.10 to C$1.05 in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RKN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Redknee Solutions from C$0.85 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Redknee Solutions from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of TSE:RKN opened at C$1.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $269.50, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.26. Redknee Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.67 and a twelve month high of C$1.34.

Redknee Solutions (TSE:RKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.69 million for the quarter. Redknee Solutions had a negative return on equity of 909.02% and a negative net margin of 187.36%.

About Redknee Solutions

Redknee Solutions Inc provides real-time monetization and subscriber management software products, solutions, and services. The company's monetization and subscriber management platform provides various solutions, such as converged billing and customer care, policy management, brand challenger, wholesale settlement, product catalog and order management, e-payment, and professional solutions to 250 service providers.

