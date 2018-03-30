ReeCoin (REE) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week

ReeCoin (CURRENCY:REE) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One ReeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReeCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. ReeCoin has a market cap of $141,628.00 and $771.00 worth of ReeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ReeCoin Coin Profile

REE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2016. ReeCoin’s total supply is 6,650,666,335 coins and its circulating supply is 2,560,000,000 coins. ReeCoin’s official website is reecoin.com. ReeCoin’s official Twitter account is @reecoindev.

Buying and Selling ReeCoin

ReeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase ReeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReeCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

