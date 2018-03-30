Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $867.34 Million

Brokerages expect Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) to post $867.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $881.20 million and the lowest is $855.97 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $813.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $867.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.65 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

RBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 22,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $73.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3,095.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.94%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation is a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products. The Company operates through three segments: the Commercial and Industrial Systems segment, with its principal line of business in medium and large electric motors, power generation products, high-performance drives and controls and capacitors; the Climate Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in small motors, controls and air moving products, and the Power Transmission Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in power transmission gearing, hydraulic pump drives, open gearing and specialty mechanical products which control motion and torque.

