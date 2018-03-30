Regal Entertainment Group (RGC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Regal Entertainment Group worth $21,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Regal Entertainment Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Regal Entertainment Group by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 77,168 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Regal Entertainment Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 433,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Regal Entertainment Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 940,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 27,357 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Entertainment Group by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 23,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGC opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,610.00, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. Regal Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGC. Royal Bank of Canada cut Regal Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Loop Capital cut Regal Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Regal Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Macquarie cut Regal Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Regal Entertainment Group Profile

Regal Entertainment Group is an operator of theatre circuits in the United States. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated 7,262 screens in 559 theatres in 43 states along with Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the District of Columbia. The Company manages its business under theatre exhibition operations segment.

